King George Hospital’s NHS trust celebrates first group of nursing associates

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 February 2019

Chief Nurse Kathryn Halford and Nursing Associates who have completed their course. Photo: BHRUT

Chief Nurse Kathryn Halford and Nursing Associates who have completed their course. Photo: BHRUT

King George Hospital’s NHS trust celebrated its first group of nursing associates who graduated from a pilot scheme that will see the staff members provide essential hands-on care for patients.

Staff at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust celebrated the first group of Nursing Associates who have qualified and are now ready to be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NWC) after two years of training.

To mark their achievement, a celebration was held in the education centre at Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way on Tuesday, January 29.

The Trust was one of the first in the country to pilot the nursing associate programme after the role was introduced in 2017.

Jill Alingbas, who was part of the first group said: “I’ve always wanted to get into nursing but because I was a single mum, I couldn’t afford university fees as well as lose my wages.

“The trainee nursing associate role was ideal for me because I could learn and earn at the same time so I could continue to support my family.

“The whole experience has really boosted my confidence and given me the courage to believe I can do anything I put my mind to.

“There have been times when I thought it was tough and demanding, but I did it and so my advice to everyone is take the chance, it is worth it.”

At the event on Tuesday, guests heard from Lesley Marsh, director of vocational learning, from London Southbank University about her experience of teaching the trainee nurse associates.

Emma Westcott, from NMC also spoke about how the role will work from the NMC’s view point.

Chief nurse Kathryn Halford OBE added: “I am really proud of our first cohort of trainee nurse associates and their achievements.

“This new role has the potential to transform the nursing and care workforce. I can’t wait for them to start working on our wards and wish them the best of luck as they continue to learn their craft.

“I’m really excited that this role gives more people the chance to progress in their careers. Some may even eventually become registered nurses if that’s where their interests lie. It’s a very positive opportunity.”

