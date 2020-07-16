Search

Barkingside children hold bake sale to help kids less fortunate

PUBLISHED: 10:21 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 16 July 2020

A group of children in Barkingside held a bake sale for the food bank. Picture: Tina Grayson

A group of children in Barkingside held a bake sale for the food bank. Picture: Tina Grayson

A group of children in Barkingside held a bake sale to help youngsters less fortunate than them.

The children were able to raise enough to barely fit into a car. Picture: Tina GraysonThe children were able to raise enough to barely fit into a car. Picture: Tina Grayson

The children, who live in Oakhurst Close, collected so many donations for their food bank they could barely fit it all into a car.

They were also able to raise £115 from their bake sale and bring and buy.

You may also want to watch:

They held an auction and got everyone on the street to participate.

Some of the children were looking after caterpillars and watched them develop into beautiful butterflies and let them go at the end of the sale.

Resident Tina Grayson said: “It was so uplifting seeing the children work together.

“It was the children’s idea as they realised so many children and families are less fortunate than they are, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.”

One of the residents on the street recently set up a community fish pond to lift everyone’s spirits during lockdown.

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Redbridge Council announces first series of Quiet Streets consultations

Some of the neighbourhoods targeted in the first Redbridge Quiet Streets series, which aims to make streets safer in the borough. Picture: Redbridge Council

Girls' school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

