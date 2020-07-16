Barkingside children hold bake sale to help kids less fortunate

A group of children in Barkingside held a bake sale for the food bank. Picture: Tina Grayson Archant

A group of children in Barkingside held a bake sale to help youngsters less fortunate than them.

The children were able to raise enough to barely fit into a car. Picture: Tina Grayson The children were able to raise enough to barely fit into a car. Picture: Tina Grayson

The children, who live in Oakhurst Close, collected so many donations for their food bank they could barely fit it all into a car.

They were also able to raise £115 from their bake sale and bring and buy.

They held an auction and got everyone on the street to participate.

Some of the children were looking after caterpillars and watched them develop into beautiful butterflies and let them go at the end of the sale.

Resident Tina Grayson said: “It was so uplifting seeing the children work together.

“It was the children’s idea as they realised so many children and families are less fortunate than they are, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.”

One of the residents on the street recently set up a community fish pond to lift everyone’s spirits during lockdown.