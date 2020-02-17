'Very proud moment': Keys to Project Malachi handed to Ilford Salvation Army as construction finishes

Ilford Salvation Army has recieved the keys to Project Malachi in Ilford. Picture: Project Malachi Archant

Construction of a council-backed temporary accommodation project in Ilford town centre has finished, two years on from receiving unanimous planning permission from councillors.

Project Malachi, which involves modular units being used as housing for Redbridge's homeless population, is the brainchild of Ilford's Salvation Army and received planning permission from Redbridge Council in 2018. It is scheduled to open on March 14.

The site in Chadwick Road now houses 42 accommodation units and will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by Salvation Army volunteers who will offer welfare support to people living there.

Each unit will include a bed, sofa, bathroom and kitchen area and the Salvation Army's Recycles Ilford will be based on the ground floor of the block which will provide work and training for a number of rough sleepers.

Ilford Salvation Army's John Clifton said: "We are delighted to have finally received the keys for Malachi Place. This is a huge milestone for us, and gives us a clear timeline for when we can get on with the real work of helping people.

"Furniture will be delivered next week and people will move in after that.

"Congratulations to everyone who has worked hard to get to this point."