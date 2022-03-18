Interview with late BBC and pirate radio comedian to be digitised and released for first time

A tribute radio show remembering the late comedian and broadcaster Kenny Everett is due to be digitalised and released for the first time by an ex-Ilford Recorder journalist and radio presenter.

Broadcaster Alan Thompson, 73, found the ForEverett tape, which was last aired in 2000, in his attic and is planning to release the digital version this summer.

Alan Thompson on air at X-CEL FM studio, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Alan Thompson

The 52-minute tape tells the story of Kenny's career through snippets from several of his pirate and national radio shows, and features an interview with singer-songwriter Stephanie de Sykes.

Alan helped produce the ForEverett tape after his death in 1995, and interviewed the celebrated broadcaster in 1975.

“Journalistically, it was one of the worst interviews I ever did,” said Alan. “It was totally madcap, everyone was just trying not to laugh.”

After beginning his career on pirate radio, Kenny became a household name with BBC Radio 1 and Capital Radio, and created several hit comedy television shows with ITV and the BBC.

His eccentric and often risqué humour led to his dismissal from Radio London and BBC Radio 2 on two occasions.

When interviewing Kenny, Alan asked what it was like coming off pirate-radio ships and going into the BBC, to which Kenny replied: “It was a bit like coming out of a sauna and running into church.”