Opening shows of panto at Kenneth More Theatre set to be free for NHS workers

Published: 3:00 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 8:41 PM December 7, 2020

The first two shows of the Christmas panto at the Kenneth More Theatre are set to be free for NHS workers.

https://twitter.com/KMTheatre/status/1329818956836839424

With opening night two weeks away, those behind the production wish to recognise the contribution such key workers have made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is hotly-anticipated, particularly in a year that has been so challenging, and where live panto performances will be fewer and further between.

Sally Polden — who became the theatre’s head just before lockdown — said: “It’s incredibly important that this year there’s something that people can look forward to and that we can tick one of the boxes that are very traditional Christmas things that everybody wants to do.”

The two hour shows directed by Owen Smith will run until January 21.

NHS workers can attend for free on December 9 and 10 by emailing kmt@visionrcl.org.uk.