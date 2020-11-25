Opening shows of panto at Kenneth More Theatre set to be free for NHS workers
- Credit: Archant
The first two shows of the Christmas panto at the Kenneth More Theatre are set to be free for NHS workers.
With opening night two weeks away, those behind the production wish to recognise the contribution such key workers have made during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is hotly-anticipated, particularly in a year that has been so challenging, and where live panto performances will be fewer and further between.
Sally Polden — who became the theatre’s head just before lockdown — said: “It’s incredibly important that this year there’s something that people can look forward to and that we can tick one of the boxes that are very traditional Christmas things that everybody wants to do.”
The two hour shows directed by Owen Smith will run until January 21.
You may also want to watch:
NHS workers can attend for free on December 9 and 10 by emailing kmt@visionrcl.org.uk.
Most Read
- 1 Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off
- 2 Clayhall primary school wins wellbeing award
- 3 Ilford South MP grilled by environmentally-conscious pupils during school visit
- 4 Driver arrested after intervention of Clayhall neighbourhood watch members
- 5 Redbridge art project brings Bangladeshi culture to wider audience
- 6 Barkingside schoolboy collects more than 1000 advent calendars for less fortunate children this Christmas
- 7 Woodford Town FC returns to its rightful home as new stadium opens in Ashton Playing Fields
- 8 Woodford Green teen wins world’s largest youth speaking competition
- 9 Sentenced: Bus driver who kept indecent pictures of children in bedroom
- 10 School tried to help Ilford teen before he took his own life, inquest hears