Search

Advanced search

Opening shows of panto at Kenneth More Theatre set to be free for NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 November 2020

Cast members Robert Anthony, Elizabeth Bright, Nigel Ellacott, Michelle Bishop and Darren Hartman. Picture: Olive Enokido-Lineham

Cast members Robert Anthony, Elizabeth Bright, Nigel Ellacott, Michelle Bishop and Darren Hartman. Picture: Olive Enokido-Lineham

Archant

The first two shows of the Christmas panto at the Kenneth More Theatre are set to be free for NHS workers.

With opening night two weeks away, those behind the production wish to recognise the contribution such key workers have made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is hotly-anticipated, particularly in a year that has been so challenging, and where live panto performances will be fewer and further between.

Sally Polden — who became the theatre’s head just before lockdown — said: “It’s incredibly important that this year there’s something that people can look forward to and that we can tick one of the boxes that are very traditional Christmas things that everybody wants to do.”

The two hour shows directed by Owen Smith will run until January 21.

NHS workers can attend for free on December 9 and 10 by emailing kmt@visionrcl.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Embleton explains reasoning for early kick-off Port Vale

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Redbridge boss delighted by return to action

Craig Hall of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Young Orient defender Happe insists victory and clean sheet were more important

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient boss Embleton Happe with young defender’s winner over Bradford

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Opening shows of panto at Kenneth More Theatre set to be free for NHS workers

Cast members Robert Anthony, Elizabeth Bright, Nigel Ellacott, Michelle Bishop and Darren Hartman. Picture: Olive Enokido-Lineham