Opening shows of panto at Kenneth More Theatre set to be free for NHS workers

Cast members Robert Anthony, Elizabeth Bright, Nigel Ellacott, Michelle Bishop and Darren Hartman. Picture: Olive Enokido-Lineham Archant

The first two shows of the Christmas panto at the Kenneth More Theatre are set to be free for NHS workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With opening night two weeks away, those behind the production wish to recognise the contribution such key workers have made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is hotly-anticipated, particularly in a year that has been so challenging, and where live panto performances will be fewer and further between.

Sally Polden — who became the theatre’s head just before lockdown — said: “It’s incredibly important that this year there’s something that people can look forward to and that we can tick one of the boxes that are very traditional Christmas things that everybody wants to do.”

The two hour shows directed by Owen Smith will run until January 21.

NHS workers can attend for free on December 9 and 10 by emailing kmt@visionrcl.org.uk.