'We're ready to go': Theatre boss on reopening plans after restrictions lift on May 17
- Credit: Kenneth More Theatre
The boss of Kenneth More Theatre in Ilford has revealed how the venue has been getting ready ahead of reopening next week.
The theatre will reopen next Saturday (May 22), after prime minister Boris Johnson announced the latest stage of Covid restrictions easing would go ahead on May 17.
The rule change means indoor hospitality venues, including cinemas and theatres, are able to open their doors to the public once again.
Head of theatre Sally Polden said the venue, which will initially be limited to 50 per cent of its 355 capacity, has undergone renovations while it has been closed.
These have included a new bar downstairs, to be called Kenny's, renovating the wardrobe and costume area and recarpeting the auditorium.
"It needed a bit of TLC and having been closed for a long time, we just wanted to make the most of the downtime," she said.
"We're ready to go."
But she admitted it felt "very different" to opening up last summer.
"I think people were desperate to come out and I feel this time people are a lot more cautious."
Measures in place to ensure Covid safety include having different entrances and exits, a one-way system, sanitiser stations and staff wearing masks or visors.
She said the theatre will also ensure that there is only one group to a row.
"We're really confident - it doesn't feel daunting. Last time when we were opening, it was nerve-wracking because you want to make sure you're doing all the right things to make people feel safe."
She said staff are "so excited" to see the return of audiences.
"We're thrilled to have the place back open again and can't wait to have live theatre and audiences to enjoy what we've missed for such a long time."
On how vital it is that the reopening goes well, Sally added: "We need to be back and work at full capacity because we can't maintain this forever.
"It was great to have furlough but, at the end of the day, if we can't do the jobs we do and do that to a full audience all the time, there's not much hope for us and the theatre."
The Oakfield Road venue already has a packed schedule in place for the return of audiences.
It starts with two film showings on Saturday, May 22 - Mary Poppins Returns and Slumdog Millionaire.
For more, visit redbridgedramacentre.co.uk.