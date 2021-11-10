News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Keith Prince: 'Londoners need a fines amnesty for expanded ULEZ'

Keith Prince AM, Havering and Redbridge

Published: 4:45 PM November 10, 2021
Map showing which boroughs are included in the ULEZ expansion - Credit: TfL

Sadiq Khan's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion will slap thousands of unaware drivers with eye-watering fines unless the mayor introduces a one-month amnesty for non-payment.

From October 25, Londoners may have been unknowingly driving within the new ULEZ area. If the daily £12.50 charge wasn't damaging enough, those unaware drivers will be hit by a whopping £160 fine each time they fail to pay.

Worryingly, many drivers are unaware of the ULEZ charge.

According to one study by car sales website Motorway, most drivers in and around London were unaware of the ULEZ expansion. It also found that even fewer motorists are confident about the new boundaries.

London Assembly member Keith Prince.

Keith Prince is calling for a one-month fine amnesty for driving within the expanded ULEZ - Credit: City Hall

The mayor should forgive drivers for falling foul of the new ULEZ boundaries. The new zone stretches up to the North and South Circulars. That's 18 times the size of the old area and splits many London boroughs in two, including Redbridge.

Together with my Conservative colleagues, I am calling on the mayor to introduce a one-month fines amnesty.

When ULEZ was first introduced in 2019, Transport for London (TfL) offered a similar grace period. Doing it again would give London some time to adapt to the new zone and stop the £160 ULEZ fines squeezing people to breaking point.

Unlike the Congestion Charge, the ULEZ charge is 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

You can check to see if your vehicle is ULEZ compliant using TfL's number plate checker: tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/check-your-vehicle/.

