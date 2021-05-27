Keith Prince on tackling knife crime in Redbridge

Opinion

Published: 10:15 AM May 27, 2021

Keith Prince AM says that Sadiq Khan must prioritise crime, especially knife crime - Credit: PA Images

I am deeply humbled to be re-elected as Havering and Redbridge's London Assembly member. It's been an honour to represent both boroughs since 2016, and I will continue to tirelessly fight for you to get both boroughs a better deal from City Hall.

As your assembly member, it's my job to hold the mayor to account by scrutinising his decisions, spending plans and proposals. That means holding Mayor Khan's feet to the fire on the issues you care about - and relentlessly pushing the mayor to deliver for Havering and Redbridge.

Keith Prince and colleagues unveiled a fully-costed amendment to the mayor's budget which would have frozen council tax - Credit: City Hall

I believe Sadiq Khan squandered his first term, neglecting the needs of outer boroughs like us, and that's why Londoners elected a larger Conservative team to City Hall - to keep Mayor Khan in check.

Londoners have given Sadiq Khan a second chance to finally tackle rising crime. That must be his number one priority. On Sadiq Khan's watch, knife crime was on the rise in Redbridge by 2019.

It fell in 2020 due to lockdown, but that is no guarantee that it won't return to record levels.

You may also want to watch:

To stop violent crime from spiralling once again, the mayor must learn from his previous mistakes. In the next three years, Mayor Khan must prioritise police officers instead of press officers and unequivocally back the police to use stop and search instead of flip-flopping on the issue.

I wish the mayor every success in making London safe. He has the power and resources to do it - and I will hold him to account until he does.