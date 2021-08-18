Opinion
View from City Hall - 'Time to remind Sadiq Khan of "zero strikes" promise'
Keith Prince AM, Havering and Redbridge
- Credit: Archant
With the Woolwich Ferry on strike and Tube drivers threatening to walk out next week, it's time to remind the Mayor of London about his "zero strikes" promise.
In the 2016 mayoral election campaign, Sadiq Khan told Londoners "strikes are ultimately a sign of failure" and promised to roll up his sleeves if elected "to make sure there are zero days of strikes".
Despite Mr Khan's pledge, there have been multiple strikes during his five years at City Hall.
Mr Khan's strike record could spell disaster for our city's recovery.
We need to encourage commuters, customers and tourists back into the capital to rebuild after the pandemic - any disruption to public transport could undermine that effort.
You may also want to watch:
Troublingly, Mr Khan has failed to stop the ongoing Woolwich Ferry strike and reach an agreement with the RMT workers' union to avert the planned Tube strike from August 24 to 27.
I fear that industrial action this summer could grind our city to a near-complete halt.
Most Read
- 1 Teacher wins £125k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
- 2 Young Citizen: Ilford student who assisted at crash campaigns for more first aid
- 3 Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030
- 4 'Severe' delays on Central Line due to 'customer incident'
- 5 Ex-sergeant who harassed witness would have been sacked, hearing rules
- 6 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
- 7 TfL warning of delays on A13 after crash
- 8 Coaching boss urges more holiday sports funding for disadvantaged children
- 9 Air pollution at east London schools among worst in country, study says
- 10 Nando's Hornchurch and Ilford temporarily close after 'supply chain disruption'
Londoners would cram onto other transport options in normal times, but few people will feel comfortable doing so in a pandemic.
I think this is the worst possible time for a strike.
Mr Khan needs to remember his promise to Londoners, bang heads together and stop strikes wrecking our recovery.