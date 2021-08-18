News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
View from City Hall - 'Time to remind Sadiq Khan of "zero strikes" promise'

Keith Prince AM, Havering and Redbridge

Published: 2:45 PM August 18, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM August 18, 2021
Underground lines are set to be affected this week.

A tube strike is planned for the end of August - Credit: Archant

With the Woolwich Ferry on strike and Tube drivers threatening to walk out next week, it's time to remind the Mayor of London about his "zero strikes" promise. 

In the 2016 mayoral election campaign, Sadiq Khan told Londoners "strikes are ultimately a sign of failure" and promised to roll up his sleeves if elected "to make sure there are zero days of strikes".

Despite Mr Khan's pledge, there have been multiple strikes during his five years at City Hall.

London Assembly member Keith Prince.

Keith Prince is worried that summer industrial action could bring London "to a near-complete halt" - Credit: City Hall

Mr Khan's strike record could spell disaster for our city's recovery.

We need to encourage commuters, customers and tourists back into the capital to rebuild after the pandemic - any disruption to public transport could undermine that effort.

Troublingly, Mr Khan has failed to stop the ongoing Woolwich Ferry strike and reach an agreement with the RMT workers' union to avert the planned Tube strike from August 24 to 27.

I fear that industrial action this summer could grind our city to a near-complete halt.

Londoners would cram onto other transport options in normal times, but few people will feel comfortable doing so in a pandemic.

I think this is the worst possible time for a strike.

Mr Khan needs to remember his promise to Londoners, bang heads together and stop strikes wrecking our recovery.

