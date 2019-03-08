Revealed: Number of affordable family homes funded by mayor of London drops 64pc in Redbridge

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticising for removing his family-sized housing targets. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The number of "family-sized" affordable homes built in Redbridge with funding from the mayor of London has dropped 64per cent in the past year, new figures show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The number of Greater London Authority-funded family-sized homes dropped from 81 in 2017-18 to 29 in 2018-19.

Overall, 208 GLA-funded homes were built in the borough last year, meaning that only 13pc of the homes had three or more bedrooms.

Keith Prince, Conservative London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge, has called for Sadiq Khan to stop the development of small homes at the cost of family-sized houses.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said government rules favour one and two bedroom homes over family-sized ones, but he will keep making the case to ministers for more family-sized social housing.

Mr Prince said: "Our city's housing crisis doesn't just impact on those Londoners who want to take their first step on the housing ladder; a lack of family-sized homes is also forcing families out of the city to the home counties and beyond.

You may also want to watch:

"The more families that are squeezed out of London, the weaker our city becomes.

"It is enormously concerning that the number of family-sized homes funded by the GLA has plummeted under Sadiq Khan - both across London and especially in Redbridge.

"Outer London boroughs like Redbridge should be a magnet for young families, but the mayor's inaction is making it so much harder for Londoners to find a home here.

"This is all unfortunately an inevitable consequence of Sadiq Khan's decision to completely remove his family-sized homes target.

"If he is serious about making Redbridge a family-friendly borough he should reintroduce this target as soon as possible and do all he can to stop the development of small units at the cost of family-sized homes."

A spokesman for Mr Khan said: "Government rules restrict how the mayor can use affordable housing investment in London, and these rules favour one and two bedroom homes over family-sized ones.

"The mayor will keep making the case to ministers for more family-sized social housing, and last year he got more than three times the number of social rent homes underway than the rest of England combined."