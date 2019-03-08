Search

Gants Hill Smack My Bitch Up singer pays tribute to Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 March 2019

The singer said Keith was happy and bubbly. Photo: Shahin Badar

The singer said Keith was happy and bubbly. Photo: Shahin Badar

A singer from Gants Hill who sang on the Prodigy’s Smack My Bitch Up has paid tribute to Redbridge-born frontman Keith Flint.

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui MokKeith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Award-winning vocalist Shahin Badar performed alaap chants on the track and said she feels “empty inside” after the star died in his Essex house on March 4.

“I am absolutely devastated at the passing of Prodigy frontman, icon and legend Keith Flint,” she said.

“I still remember when I first met him when I recorded the vocals - I remembered being quite excited to meet Keith.

“After I laid my vocals down at the studio, he looked up at me, with a great big smile, waving his hands up in the air and said ‘your vocals are amazing, this is gonna be huge’ – he was right.”

Award-winning vocalist Shahin Badar performed on a Prodigy track. Picture: Shahin BadarAward-winning vocalist Shahin Badar performed on a Prodigy track. Picture: Shahin Badar

Shahin said she got to speak to Keith on a personal level and build up respect for him.

She always remembers the singer as “happy and bubbly and full of admiration”.

“I feel incredibly humbled and privileged to have shared a part of my vocal musical journey with Keith and the rest of the Prodigy,” she added.

“They used my vocals on three of their UK No.1 albums and I recall the rehearsals with the band for the Radio 1 Maida Vale session some years ago.

The Prodigy performing on the Main Stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Lydiard Park in Swindon. Photo: Yui MokThe Prodigy performing on the Main Stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Lydiard Park in Swindon. Photo: Yui Mok

“I pray for Keith, his family, the rest of the band, his fans and the management at this time of distress.

“I feel empty inside, may God give us strength.”

The iconic singer, known for his spikey hair and piercings, was born in Redbridge to Clive and Yvonne Flint.

In the mid-1970s his family moved to Essex.

Keith first joined The Prodigy as a dancer before becoming a frontman alongside rapper Maxim.

Aside from their debut, all of the group’s seven albums have reached No.1 in the UK charts.

The band premiered the well-known song Firestarter in Ilford in October 1995 at The Island music venue in Ilford High Road.

Keith was found dead at his home in Dunmow, aged 49 and an inquest heard he died as a result of hanging.

If you want to talk to someone call Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for free.

