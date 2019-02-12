Video

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images

Redbridge-born The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has died aged 49.

The Prodigy performing on the Main Stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Lydiard Park in Swindon. Photo: Yui Mok The Prodigy performing on the Main Stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Lydiard Park in Swindon. Photo: Yui Mok

The vocalist who first performed the song Firestarter at a 1995 concert in Ilford was found dead in his Essex home today (Monday, March 4).

The Prodigy released a statement saying he will be “forever missed”.

“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint,” it read.

“A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.” Essex police confirm they were called over “concerns for the welfare” of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End at 8.10am,

A spokesman said: “We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The iconic singer, known for his spikey hair and piercings, was born in Redbridge to Clive and Yvonne Flint.

In the mid-1970s his family moved to Essex.

Keith first joined The Prodigy as a dancer before becoming a frontman alongside rapper Maxim.

Aside from their debut, all of the group’s seven albums have reached No 1 in the UK charts.

Their last album was released in November 2018.

The band premiered the well-known song Firestarter in Ilford in October 1995 at The Island music venue in Ilford High Road.

