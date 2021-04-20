Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Redbridge on campaign trail

Published: 4:31 PM April 20, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has visited Redbridge on the campaign trail ahead of elections next month.

The party leader took part in doorstep campaigning on Sunday (April 18), where he was joined by Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and deputy council leader Cllr Kam Rai.

Mr Starmer was also taken on a tour of the soon-to-be expanded Fairlop Waters.

He said: "Redbridge Council is building homes, libraries, leisure centres and investing in Fairlop Waters - doubling the size of this beautiful park."

The Labour leader was campaigning to get Judith Garfield, a Redbridge councillor, elected as the party's first London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge.

One photograph published as part of a tweet on Mr Streeting's Twitter account appears to show him, Mr Starmer, and Ms Garfield on one resident's doorstep.

.@GarfieldJudith would be a brilliant champion for Havering & Redbridge. It was great to have @Keir_Starmer out on the #LabourDoorstep with us today supporting her campaign.@Jas_Athwal’s @redbridgelabour team shows what a great difference having a Labour Council makes. pic.twitter.com/4AsII0fkiP — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) April 18, 2021

Government guidance on campaigning, beginning from March 29, says: "Activity on any individual doorstep should be on a one to one basis."

Mr Streeting said: "We complied with the campaigning guidance throughout our canvassing session.

"In this instance a resident wanted to talk to all three of us about local issues. We wore masks and maintained social distance at all times."

The visit was an opportunity to show Mr Starmer "just what a Labour council can achieve", said Cllr Athwal.

He added: "This is what a Labour council can do despite a decade of Tory austerity. I said to Keir, 'imagine what we could do with a Labour government'.”

Ms Garfield added: "I was delighted to get on the doors with Keir in Redbridge and speak to local people.

“On the doorstep, residents were clear to us that government cuts to policing can't go on, and that Labour's pledge to put 10,000 additional police on the streets of London will make a huge difference."

She will discover if her election bid has been successful after voters take to the polls on May 6, with Londoners also set to decide on the city's next mayor.

Profiles for all the candidates running for the Havering and Redbridge seat can be found here, with those standing for mayor available here.