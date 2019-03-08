Search

Cantamus Bach Choir and Orchestra in 60th anniversary concert

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 May 2019

Soprano Kate Fruchterman will be singing at All Saints Church, Chigwell Row, on June 15. Picture: Kate Fruchterman

Soprano Kate Fruchterman will be singing at All Saints Church, Chigwell Row, on June 15. Picture: Kate Fruchterman

Archant

A choir is proudly welcoming American soprano Kate Fruchterman to perform at its concert in memory of founder and conductor Peter Macdonald.

The Cantamus Bach Choir and Orchestra will perform at All Saints Church, Chigwell Row on June 15, celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The programme features Vivaldi's Gloria, Handel's Organ Concerto opus 4 no 2 in Bb and Haydn's Nelson Mass.

Other soloists will be mezzo soprano Yolande Grant-Thompson, tenor Alexandre Garziglia and bass Rodney Williams. Duncan Paterson plays the organ and Peter Stannard - Kate's cousin - will conduct.

Kate is flying over from New York especially for the concert. Among her roles at Corinna in Il Viaggio a Reims, Cleopatra in Giulio Cesare and Pamina in Die Zauberflote.

Dr Macdonald was one of the leading Bach and baroque music scholars of his generation. He died in May 2017.

Tickets for the concert at £15, available from 020 8500 8313 or at the door.

