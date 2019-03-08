Parents can pick up free toys in Newbury Park as nursery goes plastic free

A nursery in Newbury Park is becoming plastic free and launching an edible garden to grow fruit and vegetables for the children.

Jungle Monkeys Nursery, in Oaks Lane, is hosting a toy donation event in Thursday, August 29 from 9.30am-6pm for families to come along and take away the nursery's plastic toys and storage that it no longer needs.

The nursery will be adopting a "natural, environmentally friendly" approach where the children will explore natural items as part of their everyday play.

The sister nursery, CurioCity, has already become plastic free, and Jungle Monkeys Nursery will now follow in their footsteps and will be encouraging the children to recycle.

The children will also develop their own edible garden where they will grow food and vegetables for the nursery use.

Any parents who would like free toys can come and help themselves next Thursday.

Parents and children can also attend a free play session from 9.30-11am for a few hours of messy play activities.