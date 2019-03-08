Search

Parents can pick up free toys in Newbury Park as nursery goes plastic free

PUBLISHED: 10:37 28 August 2019

Jungle Monkeys Nursery in Newbury Park. Picture: Google

Jungle Monkeys Nursery in Newbury Park. Picture: Google

Archant

A nursery in Newbury Park is becoming plastic free and launching an edible garden to grow fruit and vegetables for the children.

Jungle Monkeys Nursery, in Oaks Lane, is hosting a toy donation event in Thursday, August 29 from 9.30am-6pm for families to come along and take away the nursery's plastic toys and storage that it no longer needs.

The nursery will be adopting a "natural, environmentally friendly" approach where the children will explore natural items as part of their everyday play.

The sister nursery, CurioCity, has already become plastic free, and Jungle Monkeys Nursery will now follow in their footsteps and will be encouraging the children to recycle.

The children will also develop their own edible garden where they will grow food and vegetables for the nursery use.

Any parents who would like free toys can come and help themselves next Thursday.

Parents and children can also attend a free play session from 9.30-11am for a few hours of messy play activities.

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Redbridge Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury running to be named party's next Ilford South candidate

Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury, pictured here with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is running to be named Labour's next Ilford South candidate. Picture: @TareqChowdhury

Redbridge sees London's biggest drop in Disabilities Facilities Grant spending and applications

Redbridge Town Hall

