Jumble trail in South Woodford will raise funds for Haven House

Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A jumble trail will take place on July 6 in South Woodford as residents turns their front gardens into temporary shops and invite their neighbours to browse their unwanted goods.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A wide variety of pre-loved items will be on sale as more than 20 homes have already signed up - residents in Chelmsford Road, Derby Road, Buckingham Road, Malmsbury Road, Stanley Road, Carnarvon Road, Walpole Road and Peel Road will be taking part.

You may also want to watch:

The trail, which is sponsored by Portico estate agents and will be raising money for Haven House Children's Hospice, will run from 9am-1pm.

Maps highlighting the houses taking part will be distributed to homes in the local area and posted online.

Don't forget to bring some cash and your own bags for your purchases.

Since 2003, Haven House Children's Hospice, based in Woodford Green, has supported more than 600 families, looking after children and young people and their families who have life-limiting illnesses.