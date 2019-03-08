Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jumble trail in South Woodford will raise funds for Haven House

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 July 2019

Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A jumble trail will take place on July 6 in South Woodford as residents turns their front gardens into temporary shops and invite their neighbours to browse their unwanted goods.

A wide variety of pre-loved items will be on sale as more than 20 homes have already signed up - residents in Chelmsford Road, Derby Road, Buckingham Road, Malmsbury Road, Stanley Road, Carnarvon Road, Walpole Road and Peel Road will be taking part.

You may also want to watch:

The trail, which is sponsored by Portico estate agents and will be raising money for Haven House Children's Hospice, will run from 9am-1pm.

Maps highlighting the houses taking part will be distributed to homes in the local area and posted online.

Don't forget to bring some cash and your own bags for your purchases.

Since 2003, Haven House Children's Hospice, based in Woodford Green, has supported more than 600 families, looking after children and young people and their families who have life-limiting illnesses.

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury in Seven Kings after allegedly being hit over the head with firearm

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Police appeal after burglary in Chigwell

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury in Seven Kings after allegedly being hit over the head with firearm

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Police appeal after burglary in Chigwell

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brundle sets play-off aim as Daggers start training

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers)

Jumble trail in South Woodford will raise funds for Haven House

Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

Grand Trunk Road owners ‘absolutely delighted’ to be named best curry house in London

Chef Dayashankar Sharma and Rajesh Suri. Picture: Lia Vittone Photography

East London boroughs form new safeguarding partnership for children at risk of exploitation

Police assaults in Hackney are on the rise. Picture: PA

Cricket: Essex close in on big win over Nots

Ravi Bopara of Essex runs a single to complete his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 2nd July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists