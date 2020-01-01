Search

Ilford man due in court for drug offences

PUBLISHED: 15:50 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 24 January 2020

Three men are due in court for drug offences in Essex. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

An Ilford man has been summonsed to appear in court for drug offences.

Julian Cave, 27, of De Veres Gardens, Ilford, Daniel Mutambo, 28, of Westley Road, Langdon Hills and Joshua Celikten, 19, of Ryedene Place, Pitsea, are all due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on February 3 after being arrested in Hadleigh.

They have been summonsed to answer charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

It follows arrests made in Florence Close by officers at around 1.40pm on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Operation Falcon consists of a team of five officers who help tackle crime in Castle Point and Rochford.

They were established in March 2018.

