Family of missing Joy Morgan: ‘Please get in touch with police and help us’

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police Archant

The family of missing student Joy Morgan last seen in Ilford has reappealed for anyone who has information to get in touch with police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joy, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire midwifery student, was reported missing from Hatfield on Thursday, February 7, and was last seen on December 26, 2018.

On Wednesday, February 27, Shohfah-El Israel, aged 40, of Fordwych Road in London, was charged with murder.

Joy’s body has not yet been found and enquiries are ongoing.

Today, Joy’s mother Carol said: “Our beautiful Joy is so loved by us and we are living a nightmare not knowing where she is.

“We cannot come to terms with what has happened.

“The situation is unbearable. Joy turned 21 on February 12 and we should have been able to celebrate with her.

“Please, if you have any information at all that will help the police, get in touch.

“I cannot say it enough – just please, please get in touch and help us.”

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who has information about the red Honda vehicle, which belongs to Mr Israel.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “The vehicle has been located, but I am keen to hear from anyone who might have seen it over the festive period and into the new year.

“Joy used to travel in the vehicle and any information you have about it, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you saw it, please do not hesitate to get in touch and let us know when and where it was.”

Joy had links to Hatfield, Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.

• Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1

You can also contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

• Shohfah-El Israel will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday, May 31, with a trial set for Monday, July 8, at St Albans Crown Court.