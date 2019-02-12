Search

Joy Morgan: Man arrested in connection with disappearance of student last seen in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 09:55 14 February 2019

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Archant

Police have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of university student Joy Morgan who was last seen in Ilford.

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Tannis Perks described the search for Ms Morgan, who was last seen on December 26, as a “complex missing person investigation”.

The Hertfordshire University student, of Hatfield, Hertfordshire, was reported missing to police on February 7.

A 40-year-old man from London has been arrested and released on bail while inquiries continue.

Tuesday was Ms Morgan’s 21st birthday.

She is black, of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with black afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf.

She also wears glasses.

Her family have issued appeal, saying: “We love you, we miss you.

“Wherever you are, text or call so that we know you are alright.

“It doesn’t matter what has happened, just come home.”

Ms Morgan has links to Ilford, Battersea and Cricklewood in London, as well as Bedfordshire.

Ms Perks said: “This is a complex missing person investigation and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding Joy’s disappearance.

“Understandably her family are extremely worried about her and are desperate to know that she is OK.

“I would like to appeal to Joy to get in touch to let us know that she is safe.

“If you have information about Joy’s whereabouts please get in touch on 101.

“For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.”

Any information about Joy’s whereabouts can also be submitted online here.

