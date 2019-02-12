Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with missing Ilford churchgoer Joy Morgan
PUBLISHED: 15:59 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 26 February 2019
Today police have re-arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Ilford churchgoer Joy Morgan, who has been missing since Boxing Day.
A 40-year-old man from London has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remains in police custody at this time.
Joy, a midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield, was last seen at a community church near Hainault Street, in Ilford, on December 26 last year.
She was reported missing to police on Thursday, February 7.
Joy is described as black, of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with black afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf.
She also wears glasses.
She has links to Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.
As part of the investigation, officers are keen to trace information around a highly distinctive Honda that Joy regularly travels in.
The vehicle’s owner has been identified and spoken to, but it is believed that the vehicle is linked to Joy’s disappearance.
Any information about Joy’s whereabouts can be submitted online here.
If you have seen Joy since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101. If you believe you are with Joy now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.
Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. In over 30 years, Crimestoppers charity has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.