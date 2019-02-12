Search

Joy Morgan: Man appears in court charged with murder of missing student last seen at Ilford church

PUBLISHED: 09:33 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 01 March 2019

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Archant

A man accused of murdering a missing university student who was last seen dancing at her church in Ilford on Boxing Day has appeared in court.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, north-west London, is charged with the murder of Joy Morgan, a 21-year old midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire.

He did not enter a plea during a short appearance in the dock at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday, February 28.

Israel spoke only to give his name, confirm his date of birth and address, and to say his nationality was British.

Police previously reported his name as Ajibola Shogbamimu, but court staff told reporters he had changed his name by deed poll.

Israel, who has braided hair and a moustache, appeared in court wearing a green jacket.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.

Miss Morgan - described as slim, around 5ft 5in, with afro hair she regularly covers with a scarf, and glasses - was last seen on December 26 but no body has been found.

