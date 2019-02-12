Search

Police appeal to find missing student, 20, with links to Ilford

PUBLISHED: 09:40 12 February 2019

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Archant

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a young woman with links to Ilford who has not been seen since the end of December.

Joy Morgan, aged 20, was reported missing to Herts Police on Thursday, February 7.

She is described as black, of slim build, around 5ft 5in tall, with black afro-style hair which she often covers with a scarf.

She also wears glasses.

A midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire, she was living in Hatfield at the time of her disappearance.

She also has links to Ilford and is from London.

Greg O’Toole, from Locate, the Constabulary’s missing people unit, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Joy’s welfare and I am urging anyone with information to get in touch.

“Did you see Joy in the weeks or months before she went missing?

“Did she mention any new hobbies or interests?

“Did she speak about any places she was intending to visit?

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you had contact with Joy prior to her going missing, and believe that you’ve got information that might help us.”

If you have seen Joy since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Joy now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

You can also submit information on her whereabouts online here.

