‘We’re broken’: Family of missing Ilford churchgoer Joy Morgan, 21, release heartbreaking video appeal

PUBLISHED: 17:41 20 February 2019

Joy Morgan's family have released a heartfelt appeal. Photo: Herts Police

The family of missing 21-year-old student Joy Morgan, last seen in Ilford on Boxing Day, has released a heartfelt video appeal for her safe return.

Joy – a midwifery student at Hertfordshire University, Hatfield – was last seen at a community church in Hainault Street on December 26 last year.

The case is being treated as suspicious and a 40-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We’re broken,” her mum Carol said.

“All of us are broken inside. She’s only a girl, she’s so loved by us and we miss her so much.

“We need your help and support out there to find Joy.

“Give the information out for her and let the police do their job to find my baby girl, please.”

Appealing directly to Joy, she added: “All we want you to do is come forward, go to the police and talk to a police officer.

“All I want to know, baby, is that you’re alive and well and that’s it.”

Det Ch Supt Karena Thomas from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said that Joy is a member of a church near Hainault Street, in Ilford, which she “described as a community that feels like her family”.

Video footage released last week shows her attending a celebration at this church on Boxing Day last year, the last evening she was seen in person.

Classmates were also in contact with Joy through WhatsApp the following day and discussed coursework.

This was the last time she was heard from and she was reported missing on February 7.

As part of the investigation, officers are keen to trace a distinctive Honda that Joy regularly travels in.

The vehicle’s owner has been identified and spoken to but it is believed that the vehicle is linked to Joy’s disappearance.

Joy also has links to Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.

If you have seen Joy since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Joy now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

You can also report information online or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Show Job Lists