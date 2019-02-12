Search

Jordanian ministers visit Gants Hill disability charity to learn from its successes

PUBLISHED: 15:40 06 March 2019

Seven delegates from the Jordanian government's Department of Social Care visited disability charity Uniting Friends last week. Photo: Simona De Michelis

A Gants Hill disability charity has showcased its community support and employment services to a group of eager-to-learn Jordanian government representatives.

Charity Uniting Friends, in Beehive Lane, hosted seven delegates from the the Jordanian Department of Social Care last week.

There they met those using the charity’s services and learned about their wide ranging community support programmes and disability employment services.

These are being used by the officials as model for their own Transforming Care Programme.

Russell Lerner, the charity’s chief executive said: “The Ministers were hugely impressed with the way we engage our clients in community life, provide life skills and create employment that assist the running our services.

“With a third of our workforce having a learning disability, this led to us being selected for the visit.”

The visit was hosted by Lumos, an international charity, founded by J. K. Rowling with the aim of ending the institutionalisation of children and adults worldwide.

Lumos is supporting the Government of Jordan in their efforts to reform their services for children and adults with disabilities.

