John Cryer: Reflections on proposed constituency changes in boundary review

Published: 11:45 AM June 16, 2021

The news on local politics this week is that under the report by the Boundary Commission for England (published on June 8), the initial recommendation is that the remaining part of South Woodford ward - currently not in the constituency I represent - will be incorporated into Leyton and Wanstead.

This seems to be a sensible notion, as splitting wards up is simply not sustainable.

Of course, this may change as there is a lengthy consultation period but that is where we are at present.

If the next general election takes place in spring 2023, the chances are that it will be fought on existing boundaries. New boundaries will come into effect later that year.

Again, I must emphasise that all this is subject to change and ministers have quite a lot of latitude.

There have been several boundary reviews over the last few years, which have been ditched by the government due to various cynical reasons. The new boundaries are aimed to try and make each constituency more equal on area, but also on the numbers of electors.

Personally, I am absolutely delighted that Leyton and Wanstead will continue as a constituency.

In its current formation and in its various constituent parts which went into the current constituency in the 90s, it has a very rich history and I am and always have been intensely proud to represent it in parliament.