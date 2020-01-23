Hainault school scoops top mental health award for outstanding wellbeing provision

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting presented John Bramston Primary School in Hainault with the award for its outstanding mental health provision. Picture: John Bramston Primary School Archant

A Hainault primary school has scooped a top mental health award for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

John Bramston Primary School was presented with the gold standard award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools by Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Headteacher Melanie Dye said: "I am extremely proud of all of my staff and pupils who work tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcomes in wellbeing and personal achievement.

"Further, we are making a real difference and their families and then they're sharing their ideas with their extended families.

"The welfare of pupils in this ever challenging world around us is at the foremost of our desires for our pupils.

"Their voice and feedback reassures us, that they feel safe and listened to."

The school hosts classes in mindfulness and yoga as part of its curriculum and also holds a weekly "curiosity club" which lets staff and students take part in a lucky dip of activities, such as baking, ice skating and ballet.