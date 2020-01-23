Search

Advanced search

Hainault school scoops top mental health award for outstanding wellbeing provision

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 January 2020

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting presented John Bramston Primary School in Hainault with the award for its outstanding mental health provision. Picture: John Bramston Primary School

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting presented John Bramston Primary School in Hainault with the award for its outstanding mental health provision. Picture: John Bramston Primary School

Archant

A Hainault primary school has scooped a top mental health award for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

John Bramston Primary School was presented with the gold standard award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools by Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Headteacher Melanie Dye said: "I am extremely proud of all of my staff and pupils who work tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcomes in wellbeing and personal achievement.

You may also want to watch:

"Further, we are making a real difference and their families and then they're sharing their ideas with their extended families.

"The welfare of pupils in this ever challenging world around us is at the foremost of our desires for our pupils.

"Their voice and feedback reassures us, that they feel safe and listened to."

The school hosts classes in mindfulness and yoga as part of its curriculum and also holds a weekly "curiosity club" which lets staff and students take part in a lucky dip of activities, such as baking, ice skating and ballet.

Most Read

Three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings

Three men were stabbed to death near Elmstead Road, Seven Kings on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London, Leader of Redbridge Council and Ilford South MP react as three knifed to death

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Residents call for CCTV and more police after ‘devastating’ knife fight kills three

A police cordon remains in place at Seven Kings High Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief leading murder investigation gives update on events surrounding the deaths of three men

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief believes stabbings related to altercation from Saturday night

Police believe an incident at a banquet hall on Saturday is tied to the fatal stabbing of three men on Sunday evening. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings

Three men were stabbed to death near Elmstead Road, Seven Kings on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London, Leader of Redbridge Council and Ilford South MP react as three knifed to death

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Residents call for CCTV and more police after ‘devastating’ knife fight kills three

A police cordon remains in place at Seven Kings High Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief leading murder investigation gives update on events surrounding the deaths of three men

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief believes stabbings related to altercation from Saturday night

Police believe an incident at a banquet hall on Saturday is tied to the fatal stabbing of three men on Sunday evening. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Boss Wetherall set to reach milestone appearance when Motormen take on Enfield

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

O’s Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Hainault school scoops top mental health award for outstanding wellbeing provision

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting presented John Bramston Primary School in Hainault with the award for its outstanding mental health provision. Picture: John Bramston Primary School

Redbridge businesses encouraged to go green with fast charging hub

Businesses in Redbridge will be among the first in the country to have access to fast charging hubs for electric vehicles. Picture: Redbridge Council

West Ham can’t turn things round despite Antonio’s pace injection

West Ham United's Michail Antonio applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists