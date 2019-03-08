Hainault school handed Unicef gold award for second time

John Bramston Primary School has received re-accrediation of gold in the Unicef Rights Respecting Schools award. Picture: Paul Cusack Archant

Unicef has awarded the highest recognised gold standard in its Rights Respecting Schools Award to a Hainault school for the second time.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is used to work with schools across the UK to embed children's rights in school life and the award recognises John Bramston Primary School's achievement in putting it into practice.

You may also want to watch:

"From our first accreditation three years ago to our reaccreditation, we've been able to build upon our initial success and really embed an understanding of children's rights into our school ethos," said teacher Paul Cusack.

Pupils at the school in Newcastle Avenue also surpassed expectations by raising £2,190 through sponsorship for their playground challenge in support of Unicef's Soccer Aid 2019 campaign.

According to the Unicef report, John Bramston Primary School has "an ethos which is rooted in the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and which promotes an inclusive school community underpinned by respect".