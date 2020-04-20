Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of new volunteers are helping Jewish Care feed and befriend elderly people

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 April 2020

Volunteers Emma Shulton and Sandra Jacobs delivering food (Pic: RJCC)

Volunteers Emma Shulton and Sandra Jacobs delivering food (Pic: RJCC)

Archant

Jewish Care have had more than 630 new volunteers step in to help them quadruple their Meals on Wheels deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chefs and catering team from Redbridge Jewish Care Community Centre (Pic: RJCC)Chefs and catering team from Redbridge Jewish Care Community Centre (Pic: RJCC)

The chefs and catering team together with redeployed staff at Jewish Care’s Redbridge Jewish Community Centre are now making hundreds of meals a day for volunteers to deliver to older people.

The staff are ensuring that meals are being delivered to older, isolated people from communities in Essex and London.

Danielle Krist, 28, an English teacher at Braeside School in Buckhurst Hill was eager to help out in her spare time.

“I found myself with some spare time on my hands in between online teaching so I wanted to help out.

Chefs and catering team from Redbridge Jewish Care Community Centre (Pic: RJCC)Chefs and catering team from Redbridge Jewish Care Community Centre (Pic: RJCC)

“Both my grandparents used Meals on Wheels when they were alive. They also went to Jewish Care’s Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. It meant so much to them so I couldn’t think of a better organisation to volunteer for.

You may also want to watch:

“I think it’s important to give back to the community - especially those who need it the most and to look after those who once looked after us.

“The clients know when I’ll be coming so I ring the doorbell, leave the meals in the pre-arranged place and then check that they have come to the door to get them. I stay to chat to them, standing a good four metres away, because I know that I am most likely the only person many of them will see that day.”

New Jewish Care volunteer Nathan Steele delivery food (Pic: RJCC)New Jewish Care volunteer Nathan Steele delivery food (Pic: RJCC)

Sylvie, 84, from Clayhall, usually goes to Ladies Who Lunch to chat and play cards with friends at the Centre said: “The Meals on Wheels are a great help and they are working so hard in the office to get them out to everyone. I’m getting more than I did before, with everything that’s going on and I’m really pleased to be getting my meals.

“The other day one of the volunteers at the Centre called me to see how I was getting on.”

King Solomon High School assistant head teacher, Melanie Shutz, is also volunteering: “Some people are so isolated that they may not open their mouths to speak all day unless they get a call from a befriender.”

Chief Executive, Daniel Carmel-Brown, added: “Dealing with the outbreak has been like a restructure overnight. We had to transform operations into a very different set of services.”

Paula Shafier from the Jewish Care Meals on Wheels (Pic: RJCC)Paula Shafier from the Jewish Care Meals on Wheels (Pic: RJCC)

Visit www.jewishcare.org/jewishhomesemergencyappeal to donate.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Redbridge primary school place allocations announced

Newbury Park Primary School

Coronavirus: Small business owners waiting on much-needed grant from Redbridge Council after it was paid into wrong account

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Redbridge primary school place allocations announced

Newbury Park Primary School

Coronavirus: Small business owners waiting on much-needed grant from Redbridge Council after it was paid into wrong account

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

Hundreds of new volunteers are helping Jewish Care feed and befriend elderly people

Volunteers Emma Shulton and Sandra Jacobs delivering food (Pic: RJCC)

West Ham fitness coach Ewens reveals the challenge behind keeping in contact with squad

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.
Drive 24