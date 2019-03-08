Jewish Care Rosh Hashanah appeal: 'Living alone doesn't mean you need to be lonely'

Jewish Care, which runs Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, is asking for support to help fund its services which combat loneliness.

The Jewish New Year, or festival of Rosh Hashanah as it is known in Hebrew, falls on September 26 and is traditionally a time of celebration and an opportunity to give to charity.

Loneliness is an issue that affects an increasing number of older people in the community, the charity says.

It could be that a partner has died, as in the case of Frank Yarrow, 89, whose life changed dramatically when his wife, Annette, died four years ago.

Frank and Annette were married for 65 years and together, they volunteered for many years at Jewish Care's Brenner Centre at Stepney Jewish Community Centre, where they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

"She was such a lovely, caring person," Frank said. "After she'd died, I'd just sit in the flat on my own. I never saw anyone. No neighbours, nothing."

Then Frank heard about Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. It changed his life completely.

"I really look forward to going," he said. "I play carpet bowls, I love singing and I chat with my new friends.

To donate to Jewish Care's Rosh Hashanah Appeal, visit www.jewishcare.org/donate.