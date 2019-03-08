Search

Advanced search

Jewish Care Rosh Hashanah appeal: 'Living alone doesn't mean you need to be lonely'

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 September 2019

Mitzvah Day Meals on Wheels at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, Woodford Bridge Road. Picture: Melissa Page

Mitzvah Day Meals on Wheels at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, Woodford Bridge Road. Picture: Melissa Page

Melissa Page

Jewish Care, which runs Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, is asking for support to help fund its services which combat loneliness.

The Jewish New Year, or festival of Rosh Hashanah as it is known in Hebrew, falls on September 26 and is traditionally a time of celebration and an opportunity to give to charity.

Loneliness is an issue that affects an increasing number of older people in the community, the charity says.

It could be that a partner has died, as in the case of Frank Yarrow, 89, whose life changed dramatically when his wife, Annette, died four years ago.

You may also want to watch:

Frank and Annette were married for 65 years and together, they volunteered for many years at Jewish Care's Brenner Centre at Stepney Jewish Community Centre, where they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

"She was such a lovely, caring person," Frank said. "After she'd died, I'd just sit in the flat on my own. I never saw anyone. No neighbours, nothing."

Then Frank heard about Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. It changed his life completely.

"I really look forward to going," he said. "I play carpet bowls, I love singing and I chat with my new friends.

To donate to Jewish Care's Rosh Hashanah Appeal, visit www.jewishcare.org/donate.

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Rugby World Cup: England 45 USA 7

England's Owen Farrell after the final whistle in the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Daggers winger Dobson pleased to score against former club Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Darren Currie and Kevin Nolan among frontrunners to be next Leyton Orient boss

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Ekota Cricket Academy celebrate All Stars

Ekota Cricket Academy celebrated completion of the summer All Stars Cricket Programme (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists