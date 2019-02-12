Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

‘A new type of worship’: Wanstead church spreads word of God with Jazz, wine and candles

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 February 2019

The Nick Tomalin Quartet and singer Inge-Lise Nygaard-Parsons perform at a Jazz Vesper held last month. Photo: Sue Fitzgerald

The Nick Tomalin Quartet and singer Inge-Lise Nygaard-Parsons perform at a Jazz Vesper held last month. Photo: Sue Fitzgerald

Archant

A new medium for spreading the word of God – using wine, candles and live jazz – is proving popular among the borough’s Christian worshippers.

Wanstead Parish’s rector, the Rev Dr Jack Dunn, told the Recorder that his congregation is pioneering Jazz Vespers in London.

These services see a traditional liturgy become interspersed with jazz numbers performed by professional musicians in a candlelit Christ Church, Overton Drive.

“As far as we know there are just a few other church communities in the London area providing Jazz Vespers services on a regular basis,” Dr Dunn said.

“We visited them and it seemed to us, though we are no experts, that at some the music was not jazz while at others it was not a service of vespers!

“We therefore like to claim that we are the first regular provider of ‘proper’ Jazz Vespers in London.”

The word vespers comes from the Greek hespera and the Latin vesper, meaning “evening”.

It was an act of worship designed to be said at sunset and is one of the most ancient liturgies of the church, dating back to the 2nd century.

“We could, of course, be wrong,” he joked. “Come and find out!”

The jazz songs are performed by The Nick Tomalin Quartet – consisting of piano, sax, bass and drums – while psalms are sung by Inge-Lise Nygaard-Parsons.

This line-up was assembled by music teacher Sue Fitzgerald, who has been the church warden for the past two years.

“It is very reflective and relaxed,” she told the Recorder.

“It is a completely different way of worshipping, to reach out to different people whether they are religious or not.”

She spoke of how the performers vary their repertoires to match the theme of the evening.

The fourth in the series is set to take place on March 17 to mark St Patrick’s Day.

“We encourage our congregation to bring their own refreshments, alcohol is permitted, to enjoy throughout and after the service,” she added.

The parish is also calling on worshippers to sponsor the musicians to help these services continue in future.

Find out more at wansteadparish.org/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating given to Cakes and Shakes, Gants Hill and other businesses in Ilford and Seven Kings

Cakes and Shakes has been given the lowest score. Photo: Google Maps

Date revealed for Goodmayes Nando’s opening

Are you looking foward to a Peri-Peri fix in Goodmayes? Photo: Katie Collins

Nine tower blocks containing up to 1,400 homes could be built on Goodmayes Tesco site

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Burglar stole £50,000 worth of designer clothing from Chigwell home

Edward Williams stole about £50,000 worth of designer clothes and shoes. Photo: Essex Police

Teen arrested on suspicion of three Ilford town centre burglaries on same night

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of committing three burglaries on the same night in Ilford town centre. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

Stuart Beavon (in white) scored the only goal for Wrexham against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manor attempt to build on respectable showing at Colchester

Eton Manor players Harry Reid (left) and Paddy Sheehy look to win a line-out against Fullerians (pic: Martin Pearl).

Chadwell Heath suffer narrow defeat to rivals Romford

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists