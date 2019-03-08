Hainault boy, 10, completes triathlon to raise £1,000 for charity

A 10-year-old boy from Hainault has so far raised £830 for charity after completing a triathlon over the course of a month.

Jayden Bahra, of Penrith Road, completed a two-mile swim, a five-mile run and a 10-mile bike road to raise a target of £1,000 for charity Cancel Cancer Africa.

His mum Rupi described him as "a truly amzing young man".

She said: "This would be a challenge for anyone, but for a 10-year-old [it's a] very big one."

Jayden has been an ambassador for the charity since last year after getting involved walking the catwalk as a model at one of its events.

A video diary shows Jayden in the pool beginning his two-mile swimming challenge at the East Ham Leisure Centre, in Barking Road, at 7.15am on one occasion.

The charity works in rural Africa to educate people about the early signs and symptoms of cancer.

Donate to his campaign at justgiving.com/fundraising/rupi-bahra2