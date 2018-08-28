Redbridge council leader named UK councillor of the year

Council leader Jas Athwal scooped the councillor of the year award 2018. Photo: Jas Athwal Archant

The leader of Redbridge Council has been named UK Councillor of the Year at the annual SME4Labour Excellence Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Council leader Jas Athwal scooped the councillor of the year award 2018. Photo: Jas Athwal Council leader Jas Athwal scooped the councillor of the year award 2018. Photo: Jas Athwal

Councillor Jas Athwal said he was so honoured to have been chosen.

“I have lived in Redbridge almost all my life and it has been an absolute privilege to work for residents here delivering the services they deserve,” he said.

“Anyone who knows me will know how important my job is to me and how seriously I take every decision I make in the council.

“I love Redbridge and I want every resident living here to have the very best quality of life.

“This is my home and to have my work acknowledged in this way really does mean a lot.”

SME4Labour’s third annual gala was attended by more than 400 guests including the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and the shadow chancellor of the exchequer, John McDonnell, plus numerous MPs and peers alongside trade union leaders and distinguished figures from the small business community.