There With You: Council leader responds to government advice to stay at home and highlights new wellbeing service

Redbridge council leader Cllr Jas Athwal issued a statement in response to the latest government announcement regarding coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears Photography by Ken Mears

In response to the announcement from Boris Johnson last night about the government’s approach to lock down the country to stop the spread of coronavirus, Leader of Redbridge Council, Jas Athwal issued the following statement:

“In light of the latest announcement, the message is very clear, we all need to stay in our homes and only leave in the most important circumstances.

“As the Prime Minister stated this evening, we must only travel if it is deemed essential. That means travelling to the supermarkets for vital essentials, to the chemist for medication or to work, but only if you can’t work from home.

“We can also exercise once a day outdoors, but only while maintaining social distancing and by yourself or with a member of your household.

“The Covid-19 virus is proving to be extremely serious, and it’s more important now than ever that we follow this guidance to protect ourselves and others.

“These measures are essential for our safety and will ensure that we finally get on top of this and save thousands of lives in the process.

“We will of course continue to ensure that the most vital local services that our residents rely on are protected.

“This means that some of the services we provide will inevitably change, and we ask that you bear with us.

“We will continue to provide information on the Council’s website and through our social media channels with the most up-to-date information about council services.

“We have set up a new Wellbeing service to provide advice and support to those most vulnerable to the virus in our communities.

“This includes assistance with food, shopping deliveries and support they might need to keep them safe and secure in their home.

“Anyone who needs support should call 020 8708 5555 between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

“We know how resilient our communities are, and I thank you for your patience and understanding as we work tirelessly to protect residents, particularly those who are most vulnerable, from Covid-19”

