Redbridge Council leader appointed crime lead for London Councils

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council Archant

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal has been appointed as the crime lead for a cross-party group representing all boroughs across the capital.

Cllr Jas Athwal was on Tuesday, February 19, appointed London Council’s executive member for crime and public protection.

Cllr Peter John OBE, chairman of London Councils, said: “Jas brings a wealth of experience to the table as Leader of Redbridge Council and I know he cares deeply about borough work to reduce youth violence and improve public perception of safety.”

His appointment follows the departure for Lambeth Council’s Cllr Lib Peck, who is now Director of the Greater London Authority’s Violence Reduction Unit.

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould has also been appointed as the cross-party group’s deputy chairwoman.