'James Bond' appears at Ilford street festival

Published: 11:46 AM October 6, 2021

The gloomy weather had even 007 reaching for his brolly - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The world’s most famous secret agent may not have made an appearance at a street festival in Ilford - but 007's double did.

Visitors to Ilford town centre had the opportunity to get a snap with the 007 lookalike at InIlford High Road Festival on Saturday, October 2.

Bond's trademark Aston Martin DB5 - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

In addition to the Bond lookalike, who arrived in a trademark Aston Martin DB5, visitors soaked up live performances by musicians including singer-songwriter Sam Castell-Ward.

Other family-friendly entertainment included magicians, acrobats, dancers, a 'living red carpet' and art activities.

Children taking part in an art activity at the High Road festival - Credit: InIlford

The free event ran outside the town hall from 11am to 5pm.

InIlford is provided by the Ilford Business Improvement District, which works on behalf of almost 400 businesses in Ilford town centre to create an attractive, welcoming and vibrant town centre.

Competition winners join Mr Bond at Exchange Ilford - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The next event – a food festival in honour of Black History Month – will happen at the same place and time on Saturday, October 16.