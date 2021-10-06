'James Bond' appears at Ilford street festival
- Credit: Paul Fox Photography
The world’s most famous secret agent may not have made an appearance at a street festival in Ilford - but 007's double did.
Visitors to Ilford town centre had the opportunity to get a snap with the 007 lookalike at InIlford High Road Festival on Saturday, October 2.
In addition to the Bond lookalike, who arrived in a trademark Aston Martin DB5, visitors soaked up live performances by musicians including singer-songwriter Sam Castell-Ward.
Other family-friendly entertainment included magicians, acrobats, dancers, a 'living red carpet' and art activities.
The free event ran outside the town hall from 11am to 5pm.
InIlford is provided by the Ilford Business Improvement District, which works on behalf of almost 400 businesses in Ilford town centre to create an attractive, welcoming and vibrant town centre.
The next event – a food festival in honour of Black History Month – will happen at the same place and time on Saturday, October 16.
