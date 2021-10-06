News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

'James Bond' appears at Ilford street festival

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:46 AM October 6, 2021   
The gloomy weather had even 007 reaching for his brolly

The gloomy weather had even 007 reaching for his brolly - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The world’s most famous secret agent may not have made an appearance at a street festival in Ilford - but 007's double did. 

Visitors to Ilford town centre had the opportunity to get a snap with the 007 lookalike at InIlford High Road Festival on Saturday, October 2. 

Bond's trademark Aston Martin DB5

Bond's trademark Aston Martin DB5 - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

In addition to the Bond lookalike, who arrived in a trademark Aston Martin DB5, visitors soaked up live performances by musicians including singer-songwriter Sam Castell-Ward. 

Other family-friendly entertainment included magicians, acrobats, dancers, a 'living red carpet' and art activities. 

Children taking part in an art activity at the High Road Festival

Children taking part in an art activity at the High Road festival - Credit: InIlford

The free event ran outside the town hall from 11am to 5pm. 

You may also want to watch:

InIlford is provided by the Ilford Business Improvement District, which works on behalf of almost 400 businesses in Ilford town centre to create an attractive, welcoming and vibrant town centre. 

Competition Winners, Living Red Carpet, Mr Bond and Bond Girls at Exchange Ilford

Competition winners join Mr Bond at Exchange Ilford - Credit: Paul Fox Photography

The next event – a food festival in honour of Black History Month – will happen at the same place and time on Saturday, October 16.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Enforcement hub' opens in Ilford as part of crime crackdown
  2. 2 Ilford caterer who donated food for homeless to close business
  3. 3 Two men hospitalised after Gants Hill stabbing
  1. 4 Flooding causes delays on A12
  2. 5 No investigation: Met Police retracts statement about school
  3. 6 Ilford MPs cut ribbon on King George Hospital's new CT scanner
  4. 7 Seven Kings triple stabbing: Killer acted in self defence, hears inquest
  5. 8 Eatery 'at risk of closure' as scammers exploit Just Eat loophole
  6. 9 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  7. 10 Charity boss receives British Empire Medal
Arts & Culture
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beaufort Gardens in Ilford

Metropolitan Police

Residents complain their Ilford street is blighted by anti-social behaviour

Daniel Gayne

person
Chetna Sohal (left), mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, and Randeep Sohal (right)

Food and Drink

'It's a surreal feeling': New coffee shop opens in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
Gavin James

Good Samaritan helps guide traffic at petrol station for five hours

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Suleyman Melit, who runs Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings

Retail

Seven Kings barbers closes after 62 years in business

Daniel Gayne

person