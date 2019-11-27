Inspiring Redbridge youngsters to shine in Jack Petchey awards gala

Tyresa Pakeerathan, 15, attends Beal High School. Picture: Jack Petchey Archant

School students from across the borough have been invited to a special ceremony at Redbridge Town Hall to celebrate their hard work and achievements.

Naomi Olubodun, 16, goes to Woodford County High School. Picture: Jack Petchey Naomi Olubodun, 16, goes to Woodford County High School. Picture: Jack Petchey

Young people will be honoured on November 27 for their determination to overcome obstacles and to achieve their goals in the Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards.

Here we look at some of those who will be receiving their prizes.

Naomi Olubodun, aged 16, goes to Woodford County High School.

A school spokesman said: "Naomi has shown an ardent passion for science throughout her GCSE studies, bringing an undying enthusiasm to all she does both inside and outside of science lessons.

"This has culminated in her very impressive STEM project called O.M.E.G.A.R - Ocean Marine Environmental Genius Autonomous Rover - which she entered into the Talent 2030 National Engineering Competition for Girls, admirably finishing in third place nationally for her age group.

"Whilst irrefutably impressive in its own right, what transcends this award is the amount of independent research and commitment. "Naomi has put towards her project across 2-3 years, all stemming from her inherent and noble desire to develop a solution for the worldwide environmental problem of plastic wastage.

"In addition to this, the technical abilities cultivated in developing her robot has impressed professionals within the field.

"Naomi has unsurprisingly proven to be an excellent role model to her peers and an exemplary ambassador for the subject in school, evidenced by her presentation of her project to the Woodford County High School digital leaders."

Naomi spent her £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on a large modular aircraft for the Physics Department to display.

Milly Rose Kent, aged 13, goes to The Forest Academy.

A school spokesman said: "Milly is an outstanding member of the year group. She has 100per cent attendance and punctuality.

"She is a role model to students and one of the kindest and most caring students that we have.

"This year she has taken it upon herself to run a dance club once a week for 20 Year 7 girls."

Milly spent her £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on a trip for student to an inflatable water park.

Tyresa Pakeerathan, aged 15, attends Beal High School.

A school spokesman said: "Tyresa has always been an exceptional student who has shown independence and maturity throughout her educational and social life.

"Whilst Tyresa works exceptionally hard to achieve the highest grades academically, her commitment and dedication to her wider extra-curricular projects is a testament to her hardworking and diligent attitude.

"Within the last year alone, Tyresa has volunteered at St Francis' Hospice to raise donations and assist in general admin work to aid the smooth day-to-day running of the charity.

"As well as this, Tyresa has recently completed her Life Guard training and helps teach younger children to swim each Sunday at her local leisure centre.

"The young people in her swimming sessions recognise her dedication and always appreciate her compassionate nature.

"Having also been bestowed with the Diana Award, Tyresa is a true representative of a young person who uses her influence to stand up for her vulnerable peers and change the world for the better."

Beni Sita Kianzambi, aged 14, attends Trinity Catholic College.

A school spokesman said: "Beni is a champion of the On Track to Achieve programme (part of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust) and he is keen to develop provision at school that will help young people to develop the confidence, emotional resilience and the teamwork they need and enable them to reflect on their own aspirations for the future."

Beni spent his £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on literacy support equipment.

Adreen Fernando, aged 15, attends The Ursuline Academy Ilford.

A school spokesman said: "Adreen has accomplished what so many of us only dream about - she has recently published a bestselling novel "The Heartbreaker's Dare" and was only in Year 9 when she wrote it.

"The novel that spans over 700 pages deals with teenage experience and the angst of coming of age.

"It does not shy away from subjects such as coping with mental health issues among young people but rather deals with them in a realistic and sympathetic way.

"Adreen also admits that writing was her way of dealing with some insecurities and worries of her own.

"She is not the first author to describe how writing is very therapeutic.

"This is an immense achievement for Adreen which she has accomplished through sheer perseverance and determination without help from anyone."

Adreen spent her £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on board games for her school.

Keirthan Ramesh, aged 14, goes to Ilford County High School.

A school spokesman said: "He has volunteered his free time to attend Redbridge Youth Parliament.

"Keirthan got the papers for the Youth Council vote, did the admin and was really proactive and organised.

"He is a helpful and modest young man who is always willing to go above and beyond for the school community.

"Keirthan has been a school councillor for two years and is deeply committed to this role."

Keirthan spent his £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on peer mentor training for his school.

Louis Suc, aged 17, attends Wanstead High School.

"Louis makes a monumental contribution to extra-curricular music at the school.

"He runs the steel pan group and saxophone ensemble and contributes to the orchestra, wind band and jazz band."

Louis spent his £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on new portable music stands which the school can use at outside events.