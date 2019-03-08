A-level results: Isaac Newton Academy principal 'incredibly proud' of students' achievements

Cambridge bound Isaac Newton Academy student, Imtiyaz Miah and his family, celebrates receiving his A level results. Picture: Adam Scott All rights reserved. No reproduction without written permission

Late nights playing Fortnite have paid off for an Isaac Newton Academy student who is heading to Cambridge University to study computer science after achieving three A*s in his A-levels.

Imtiyaz Miah achieved A*s in maths, further maths and physics and is off to study computer science at Christ College, Cambridge University.

Interim principal of the Seven Kings school, Jo Spencer, said she was "incredibly proud" of her students as some 10per cent achieved straight As or above and an impressive number achieved AAB.

Imtiyaz said: "My family were screaming this morning when we found out I got in to Cambridge. From that, I knew my results were good but I never thought I had done this well. I'm excited to get started in October."

Imtiyaz's dad said: "All his late nights playing Fortnite have paid off, I knew they would.

"We weren't strict about making him follow a different path, because I knew he would make it in computer science and gaming.

"That's what he's good at. He was even up till 4am last night playing it - he only just woke up now"

Imtiyaz, who joined Isaac Newton Academy in Ilford in 2017 as a new member of the school, has also been awarded the Reuben Oxbridge Scholarship bursary of £22,500 to support him during his undergraduate studies.

Isaac Newton Academy students, L-R: Tamour Waqar, Shareef Malik and Samee Ahmed celebrate their results at Issac Newton Academy. Picture: Adam Scott Isaac Newton Academy students, L-R: Tamour Waqar, Shareef Malik and Samee Ahmed celebrate their results at Issac Newton Academy. Picture: Adam Scott

Another pupil, Feizan Kiani, has a place at Imperial College to study civil engineering, having achieved three A*s in maths, physics and economics.

The school said Feizan showed particularly "impressive dedication and commitment" throughout his seven years at INA.

Ms Spencer said: "I am incredibly proud of all of the students and their achievements.

"They have demonstrated enormous resilience and commitment to learning over the past two years; they have also grown into fantastic young adults.

Isaac Newton Academy students, Kareena Ravaliya and Simranjit Larr celebrate the A level results. Picture: Adam Scott Isaac Newton Academy students, Kareena Ravaliya and Simranjit Larr celebrate the A level results. Picture: Adam Scott

"Our high expectations and growth mind-set has helped our students secure some great results and places at top universities."

Senior vice principal and head of sixth form, Sugra Alibhai, said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff and students for all of their hard work.

"It's a real privilege and honour to be able to see this founding year group through to their next steps."