Cause of Hainault warehouse blaze still under investigation

There were 125 firefighters called to the blaze in Fowler Road - Credit: Melissa Singh

An investigation into the cause of a warehouse blaze in Hainault remains ongoing, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

Around 125 firefighters attended the fire in Fowler Road on the evening of September 21.

Most of a two-storey, mixed-use warehouse consisting of three units was alight and LFB took almost 30 calls to the incident.

Melissa Singh, an NHS manager in east London and nearby resident, told the Recorder: "Around 10pm we had seen smoke coming from the estates.

"We were aware of how big it had gotten around 10.45pm when we could smell the smoke in our house.

"Everyone was out having a look, the fire kept getting bigger as were the crowds."

Seventy firefighters remained at the scene the next morning as they continued to tackle the incident.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

The fire was finally under control by around 8.35am and LFB's fire investigators began their probe into the cause of the blaze.

