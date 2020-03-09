Group hosts event in Ilford to celebrate International Women's Day

Rajinder Kaur Johal (left), deputy chair of the Sikh Women's Alliance, speaking at its International Women's Day event in Ilford. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund Balvinder Kaur Saund

A group held an event to mark International Women's Day in Ilford.

The Sikh Women's Alliance hosted the event on Sunday, March 8 to commemorate the worldwide date celebrating the achievements of women.

It took place at the Karamsar Community Centre in Buckingham Road and alliance chair Balvinder Kaur Saund said the day featured a number of inspirational speeches, adding: "Diverse women from all nationalities called for unity and condemned those who spread hate amongst communities."

'Sikh Woman of Substance' trophies were presented, including to headteachers Neena Lall OBE, at St Stephen's School in East Ham and Sukwinder Kaur Samra MBE, at Elmhurst Primary in Forest Gate.

Trophies were also awarded to London Fire Brigade's borough commander for Havering, Narinder Dail, and education consultant Sardarni Navleen Kaur.

One hundred and fifty women attended the event, which also included a dinner, dance performances, a plant stall and a raffle.