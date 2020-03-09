Search

Advanced search

Group hosts event in Ilford to celebrate International Women's Day

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 March 2020

Rajinder Kaur Johal (left), deputy chair of the Sikh Women's Alliance, speaking at its International Women's Day event in Ilford. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund

Rajinder Kaur Johal (left), deputy chair of the Sikh Women's Alliance, speaking at its International Women's Day event in Ilford. Picture: Balvinder Kaur Saund

Balvinder Kaur Saund

A group held an event to mark International Women's Day in Ilford.

The Sikh Women's Alliance hosted the event on Sunday, March 8 to commemorate the worldwide date celebrating the achievements of women.

It took place at the Karamsar Community Centre in Buckingham Road and alliance chair Balvinder Kaur Saund said the day featured a number of inspirational speeches, adding: "Diverse women from all nationalities called for unity and condemned those who spread hate amongst communities."

You may also want to watch:

'Sikh Woman of Substance' trophies were presented, including to headteachers Neena Lall OBE, at St Stephen's School in East Ham and Sukwinder Kaur Samra MBE, at Elmhurst Primary in Forest Gate.

Trophies were also awarded to London Fire Brigade's borough commander for Havering, Narinder Dail, and education consultant Sardarni Navleen Kaur.

One hundred and fifty women attended the event, which also included a dinner, dance performances, a plant stall and a raffle.

Most Read

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios

Flashback: Olympic Village idea for Fairlop Plain, councillor accused of exceeding his powers, and a bag snatch court trial

Recorder archives.

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios

Flashback: Olympic Village idea for Fairlop Plain, councillor accused of exceeding his powers, and a bag snatch court trial

Recorder archives.

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers striker Quigley joins Billericay Town on loan

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Unlucky West Ham count the cost of missed chances at Arsenal

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Brundle praises ‘togetherness’ after scoring winner against Aldershot

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

O’s boss Embleton pleased with his side’s control in Cambridge victory

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Drive 24