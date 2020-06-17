Search

Sweet Smell of Success: South Woodford Cake Trail smashes expectations

PUBLISHED: 12:31 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 17 June 2020

A cake trail set up to raise money for Haven House children's hospice raised more than £20,000. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

Archant

A fundraising cake trail set up to support Haven House was a smashing success, raking in £20,000, more than double the amount raised before.

The cake trail started off in South Woodford where Michelle interviewed MP Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Michelle VanlintThe cake trail started off in South Woodford where Michelle interviewed MP Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Michelle Vanlint

Every year for the last 15 years Michelle Vanlint runs a bake sale out of her Derby Road home, and usually raises around £8,000.

This year to follow social distancing measures she set up a stall outside her home and neighbours and friends from around the world joined and set up a cake trail.

The event, which ran until Sunday (June 15), pulled in £21,253, more than the cost of running the children’s hospice for two days.

Michelle said: “I am totally amazed and overwhelmed how a little idea only two weeks ago became such a fantastic event supported by the whole community. To all the cake makers, dishwashers, raffle prize donations, online donators, can eaters, Pimms drinkers and fruits choppers plus so many more people that contributed to the success - thank you! It was such an incredible team effort.”

