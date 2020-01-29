Search

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2020

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Archant

Archant

The three men who lost their lives during a fight in Seven Kings died from stab wounds to the chest, an inquest has heard.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30 and Malkit Singh Dhillon, 37, known to people in the UK as Baljinder Singh, were killed during a fight with friends and one other man, Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard today, Wednesday, January 29.

The three men were Indian nationals living in Redbridge. All their families live in India, the court heard.

Emergency services were called at 7.38pm on Sunday, January 19, to a disturbance in Salisbury Road in Seven Kings.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found three men suffering stab injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene at 8.15pm.

Mr Dhillon, from Highbury Gardens in Seven Kings, died from stab wounds to the neck and chest, while Mr Kumar, from Eastern Avenue in Redbridge, and Mr Lubhaya, from St Marys Road in Ilford, died from stab wounds to the chest.

Opening the inquest for each victim, the coroner's officer said: "This gentleman was involved in a fight with three friends and one other male."

Graeme Irvine, area coroner for east London, said a date for the inquest would not be set while criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Two men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Sandeep Singh, 29, of Montpelier Gardens, Chadwell Heath, has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford was charged on Tuesday, January 21 with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

