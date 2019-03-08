Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Custom House deaths: Inquest opens into deaths of two women found in freezer

PUBLISHED: 12:55 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 17 May 2019

The inquest into the deaths of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House, has been opened. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

The inquest into the deaths of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House, has been opened. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Archant

The inquest into the deaths of two women found in a freezer in Custom House, one of whom slept rough in Ilford, has been opened.

Police were called to Vandome Close at around 11.45am on April 26 after concerns were raised about the welfare of somebody inside one of the properties.

The search of the ground floor flat was initially negative until officers entered a small room which contained a padlocked chest freezer, Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard today (Friday, May 17).

Officers broke the padlock and discovered what appeared to be a frozen body. Following a scan of the freezer the next day, it was determined that there were two bodies inside which were fused together.

The bodies have been identified as Henriett Szucs, 34, a Hungarian national who had been in the UK for some time, and Mary Jane Mustafa, 38, a former teacher who was reported missing on May 6 last year after leaving home with just £3 and her phone in her pocket.

An investigation had been ongoing to trace Mary Jane and after she was identified, the Met Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in accordance with agreed protocols.

Police do not know how long Henriett's body had been in the flat but have said that she spoke to someone she knew in Hungary on the phone in the summer of 2016 and are trying to discover if anybody had seen or heard from her since then.

The cause of death for both women is yet to be established and a second post-mortem examination is being arranged, the court heard.

Zahid Younis, 34, of Vandome Close, has been charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body on or before Saturday, April 27.

Senior coroner Nadia Persaud advised that the police investigation should take priority and requested an update on the investigation by the end of June.

An Ilford rough sleeping charity paid tribute to Henriett, who had been using its services until at least March 2015.

"She was a beautiful, loving and trusting person who doesn't deserve this," Sonia Lynch, manager of homelessness charity The Welcome Centre, in St Mary's Road, said.

A crowdfunding page has also been set up to help pay for the funeral of Mary Jane.

The page, which was set up by her cousin Ayse Hussein, has received £9,737 in donations towards its £10,000 target.

Paying tribute, Ayse told the Recorder: "We want the best send off that she deserves no matter what it costs.

"I want to thank everyone for giving money, we are really grateful and there have been so many anonymous donors too."

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Ilford captain Tavarasa keen to end bad run against Chelmsford

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wembley return closes dark chapter in O’s history, but now future’s so bright!

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (left) and owner Kent Teague with the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Custom House deaths: Inquest opens into deaths of two women found in freezer

The inquest into the deaths of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House, has been opened. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Met Police encourage LBGT+ community to report cases of hate crime

Romford Pride, Havering's first ever LGBT+ event, took place last summer. Picture: Ellie Hoskins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists