Seven Kings triple stabbing: September date set for full inquest hearing

Published: 11:02 AM June 30, 2021

L:R: Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. An inquest hearing date has been set for September 28 2021. - Credit: Met Police

An inquest into the deaths of three men stabbed in Seven Kings has been set for September.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29; Harinder Kumar, 30; and 37-year-old Malkit Singh Dhillon were killed in a fatal triple stabbing in January 19 last year.

All three men were Indian nationals living in the Ilford area.

Last January, the Recorder reported that Ilford man Gurjeet Singh had been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Mr Singh - now 30 - was found not guilty following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court last August.

The Met has confirmed that the South Park Crescent resident was not charged with murder.

He has been named as one of two witnesses at the upcoming inquest.

This newspaper subsequently reported that a man from Chadwell Heath had also been charged in connection with the incident.

Sandeep Singh, of Montpelier Gardens, was charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and causing GBH with intent against Gurjeet Singh.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to four years' in prison after pleading guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 5.

An inquest into the deaths was opened on January 29 last year by the area coroner for east London, Graeme Irvine.

At that point, Mr Irvine said a date for the inquest would not be set while criminal proceedings were ongoing.

With those proceedings now over, the coroner has now set a full inquest hearing date of September 28.

Speaking at a pre-inquest review held on June 23, Mr Irvine stressed these proceedings will not make any findings of criminality.

Instead, they will aim to "sum up how a person came about their death”.

The coroner named a second witness alongside Gurjeet Singh: Det Sgt Connolly, the police officer in charge of the criminal investigation.

Det Sgt Connolly will be asked to provide "an overview of the evidence" that was made available to the police.

Mr Irvine said: "I hope that Sgt Connolly will be able to assist me in the evidence that the Metropolitan Police hold, and the reasoning that a criminal prosecution did not proceed in relation to the deaths of these three men."

Both witnesses were in attendance at the pre-inquest review.







