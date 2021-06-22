Lorry driver cleared over elderly couple's crash deaths, inquest hears

Published: 10:18 AM June 22, 2021

An inquest into the deaths of Gants Hill couple George and Beryl Smout was heard at Walthamstow Coroner's Court on June 18. - Credit: Google

A lorry driver who killed an elderly couple in a Gants Hill road collision was cleared of criminal wrongdoing, an inquest has revealed.

George and Beryl Smout, of Kenwood Gardens, Gants Hill, died after they were hit by a lorry while crossing Cranbrook Road on September 24.

Mrs Smout, 81, died at the scene while her husband, 85, died at the Royal London Hospital a day later.

A statement from the Smouts’ family, read out at their inquest at Walthamstow Coroners’ Court on June 18, said they “lived life to the full”.

The couple’s daughter-in-law Lisa said: “George was a massive golfer even at his age and played three times a week.

“They gave up their time for the League of Friends at King George Hospital for many years and were very well respected in the community and much-loved.

“They were always out and about, had recently booked two holidays and were looking forward to Christmas. They will be greatly missed by us.”

The inquest heard that a police report said the lorry was caught in traffic and came to rest “covering the crossing” when Mr and Mrs Smout decided to cross in front of it, although the lights were green for drivers.

The driver began to drive when traffic moved forward, later telling police he had been unable to see the couple despite performing all the necessary checks.

The court heard that Clive Austin, a forensic collision investigator for the Metropolitan Police, concluded it was “plausible” that the driver “conducted all of the checks required of him” without spotting the couple.

He said: “[The driver] could have stopped in an area where he was not blocking the pedestrian crossing. However, a number of vehicles did the same prior to the collision.

“He would have had an opportunity to see the couple but it’s plausible that he checked his mirror prior to them entering his field of view.”

The deaths were recorded as the result of a “road traffic collision”.