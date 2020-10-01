Police appeal for information following Ilford stabbing

A male has reportedly suffered stab wounds in an incident around the Richmond Road area in Ilford. Picture: MPS Loxford Archant

Police are appealing for information following reports that a male has suffered stab wounds during an incident in Ilford today (October 1).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

As of 5pm, the area around the Ilford Dental Laboratory on Richmond Road was cordoned off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 3895/01OCT20.

More to follow.