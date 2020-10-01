Search

Police appeal for information following Ilford stabbing

PUBLISHED: 18:55 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 01 October 2020

A male has reportedly suffered stab wounds in an incident around the Richmond Road area in Ilford. Picture: MPS Loxford

Police are appealing for information following reports that a male has suffered stab wounds during an incident in Ilford today (October 1).

As of 5pm, the area around the Ilford Dental Laboratory on Richmond Road was cordoned off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 3895/01OCT20.

More to follow.

