Police appeal for information following Ilford stabbing
PUBLISHED: 18:55 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 01 October 2020
Police are appealing for information following reports that a male has suffered stab wounds during an incident in Ilford today (October 1).
As of 5pm, the area around the Ilford Dental Laboratory on Richmond Road was cordoned off.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 3895/01OCT20.
More to follow.
