Top ten most expensive properties bought in Redbridge 2018 - including buildings in Ilford, Clayhall, Barkingside, Woodford Green and Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 01 February 2019

The Drive, Photo: Google Maps

The Drive, Photo: Google Maps

Archant

The Land Registry has released details of all properties sold in the borough in 2018.

Industrial park in South Woodford. Photo: Google MapsIndustrial park in South Woodford. Photo: Google Maps

There were 2,715 purchases made in Redbridge between January and December, but to save you scrolling through pages of Excel spreadsheets (you’re welcome) we put together the 10 most expensive.

Monkhams in Woodford Green. Photo: Google MapsMonkhams in Woodford Green. Photo: Google Maps

Three residential properties, and buildings in Ilford, Woodford Green, Clayhall, Barkingside, Wanstead and South Woodford were among those on the list - swipe down to see.

Hainault industrial park. Photo: Google MapsHainault industrial park. Photo: Google Maps

1) The former Bodgers site was purchased for more than £12.6million on December 1 2018.

Ilford, Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google MapsIlford, Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google Maps

2) A strip along Ilford High Road, containing Marks and Spencer, Lidl and PureGym was purchased for more than £6.7m on September 28 2018.

Hollybush Hill. Photo: Google MapsHollybush Hill. Photo: Google Maps

3) A unit in Hainault Business Park in Fowler Road was purchased for £3.85m. The space occupied by Jade Furnishings was bought on April 26, 2018.

Lidl in Barkingside. Photo: Google MapsLidl in Barkingside. Photo: Google Maps

4) Part of a building near the JD Wetherspoon in Cranbrook Road, Ilford was bought on September 26, 2018. Orion House cost almost £3.6m. The other part of the building was purchased at a cost of £3.2m on October 3, 2018.

Marks & Spencer in Ilford High Road.Marks & Spencer in Ilford High Road.

5) A unit on an industrial site in South Woodford was sold for £3.5m. Number 4, Raven Road was purchased on March 1, 2018.

6) Spot number six is taken by the first residential property in our list. A house in The Drive, South Woodford was bought on April 16 2018. A hotspot for learner drivers, many students would have passed the expansive property but few would realise that it is worth £2.9m. It boasts seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms.

7) Next, we move on to Barkingside and a building in Fencepiece Road was bought for £2.9m. The shop, where Lidl operates from, was purchased on February 28, 2018.

8) The second residential property on our list is located in Wanstead. A house in Hollybush Hill was bought for £2.4m on November 27 2018. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

9) A seven bedroom, three bathroom property in Woodford Green, Monkhams Drive was sold for £2.3m on June 29, 2018.

10) In at number 10 is the former Doctor Johnson pub in Longwood Gardens, Clayhall. It was bought for £2.2m on March 13, 2018.

