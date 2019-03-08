Search

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

PUBLISHED: 18:52 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 07 October 2019

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Commuters could face delays if they are travelling to parts of Redbridge tonight.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that trains are not currently stopping at Woodford Station due to an "incident".

A TfL spokesman tweeted: "Woodford: at the moment trains are not stopping at the station.

"This is while police respond to an incident.

"We'll let you all know when the station re-opens and trains are stopping normally."

