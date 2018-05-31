Ilford school awarded £27,000 to convert classroom into high-tech science lab

Students at Isaac Newton Academy will get a new science lab thanks to a grant awarded to the school. Picture: Adam Scott © Adam Scott 2018. For consideration only, no reproduction without written permission.

An Ilford school has been awarded a £27,000 grant to build a new science laboratory.

Science is a popular subject at INA, which is expanding its curriculum offer next academic year in Applied Science. Picture: Adam Scott Science is a popular subject at INA, which is expanding its curriculum offer next academic year in Applied Science. Picture: Adam Scott

Isaac Newton Academy (INA) in Cricklefield Place, an all-through school which serves pupils aged for to 18, was awarded the grant by charity The Wolfson Foundation.

Science is a popular subject at INA and the grant will go towards converting an existing classroom into a high-specification lab.

Head of science Ross Mounsey said: "We have a record number of students studying sciences, and this has put increased pressure on current laboratory spaces.

"The new laboratory will ensure that our students receive the best practical-centred approach, which has brought so much success in both student attainment and raising interest in the subject."

The refurbishment will include reconstructing an existing classroom with necessary plumbing, power, specialist laboratory furniture and stock required to fulfil the demands of GCSE and A-level specifications.