Search

Advanced search

Ilford school awarded £27,000 to convert classroom into high-tech science lab

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 January 2020

Students at Isaac Newton Academy will get a new science lab thanks to a grant awarded to the school. Picture: Adam Scott

Students at Isaac Newton Academy will get a new science lab thanks to a grant awarded to the school. Picture: Adam Scott

© Adam Scott 2018. For consideration only, no reproduction without written permission.

An Ilford school has been awarded a £27,000 grant to build a new science laboratory.

Science is a popular subject at INA, which is expanding its curriculum offer next academic year in Applied Science. Picture: Adam ScottScience is a popular subject at INA, which is expanding its curriculum offer next academic year in Applied Science. Picture: Adam Scott

Isaac Newton Academy (INA) in Cricklefield Place, an all-through school which serves pupils aged for to 18, was awarded the grant by charity The Wolfson Foundation.

You may also want to watch:

Science is a popular subject at INA and the grant will go towards converting an existing classroom into a high-specification lab.

Head of science Ross Mounsey said: "We have a record number of students studying sciences, and this has put increased pressure on current laboratory spaces.

Students at Isaac Newton Academy will get a new science lab thanks to a grant awarded to the school. Picture: Adam ScottStudents at Isaac Newton Academy will get a new science lab thanks to a grant awarded to the school. Picture: Adam Scott

"The new laboratory will ensure that our students receive the best practical-centred approach, which has brought so much success in both student attainment and raising interest in the subject."

The refurbishment will include reconstructing an existing classroom with necessary plumbing, power, specialist laboratory furniture and stock required to fulfil the demands of GCSE and A-level specifications.

Most Read

Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

Jo Varsani is offering mums one hour of free childcare so they can go get their smear tests done. Picture: Rupa Photography

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Revealed: How much the council made from every parking location in Redbridge last year

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Reduced Central line service between Woodford and Hainault will be in place until 2023

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Chadwell Heath nursery offers free childcare to mums needing smear tests

Jo Varsani is offering mums one hour of free childcare so they can go get their smear tests done. Picture: Rupa Photography

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Revealed: How much the council made from every parking location in Redbridge last year

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Reduced Central line service between Woodford and Hainault will be in place until 2023

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA

Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ilford school awarded £27,000 to convert classroom into high-tech science lab

Students at Isaac Newton Academy will get a new science lab thanks to a grant awarded to the school. Picture: Adam Scott

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Barking 2

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists