10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

A 10-year-old Ilford violinist that pulls on heartstrings has been named most promising musician at a festival.

Von Le Doux, who attends Downshall Primary School and has been practicising violin for half her life (since the age of five), was named "Most Promising Strings Musician" at the Southend Musical Festival last month.

The annual award is given to a child, aged 15 and under, who showed the most potential across the entire strings section of the festival, which was founded in 1911.

Von's mum Stephanie Lane said: "We are incredibly proud of her, it's an absolute joy to see her growth, mindset and perseverance be recognised with such an esteemed award."

Von has ambitions to become a professional musician and play at the level of her violin heroes, Nicola Benedetti and Ray Chen, but is also interested in science.

Stephanie said: "She often says that perhaps she can be both an astronaut and a violinist!"