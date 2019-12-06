Search

Advanced search

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 December 2019

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

A 10-year-old Ilford violinist that pulls on heartstrings has been named most promising musician at a festival.

Von Le Doux and the Mayor of Southend after winning Most Promising Strings Musician. Picture: Stephanie LaneVon Le Doux and the Mayor of Southend after winning Most Promising Strings Musician. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Von Le Doux, who attends Downshall Primary School and has been practicising violin for half her life (since the age of five), was named "Most Promising Strings Musician" at the Southend Musical Festival last month.

You may also want to watch:

The annual award is given to a child, aged 15 and under, who showed the most potential across the entire strings section of the festival, which was founded in 1911.

Von's mum Stephanie Lane said: "We are incredibly proud of her, it's an absolute joy to see her growth, mindset and perseverance be recognised with such an esteemed award."

Von has ambitions to become a professional musician and play at the level of her violin heroes, Nicola Benedetti and Ray Chen, but is also interested in science.

Stephanie said: "She often says that perhaps she can be both an astronaut and a violinist!"

Most Read

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Ilford Hill to become bus-only as part of major transformation project

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google

Recorder letters: Local media, Goodmayes development, Gants Hill libary and local heritage

The News Media Association is asking campaigning politicial partiese not to imitate newspapers in campaign material. Picture: NMA

Woodford Green’s Megan McKenna wins The X Factor: Celebrity as former Chigwell stage school principal cheers her on

Woodford Green's Megan McKenna won The X Factor Celebrity. Picture: Tom Dymond/ITV

Most Read

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Ilford Hill to become bus-only as part of major transformation project

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google

Recorder letters: Local media, Goodmayes development, Gants Hill libary and local heritage

The News Media Association is asking campaigning politicial partiese not to imitate newspapers in campaign material. Picture: NMA

Woodford Green’s Megan McKenna wins The X Factor: Celebrity as former Chigwell stage school principal cheers her on

Woodford Green's Megan McKenna won The X Factor Celebrity. Picture: Tom Dymond/ITV

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers Harris disappointed that same mistakes proved to be costly against Magpies

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Josh Smile of Maidenhead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

One of the worst games of football O’s coach Embleton admitted after Oldham draw

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

GP appointments available on Christmas Day in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

GP appointments are available on Christmas Day in east London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

WSL: Liverpool 1 West Ham 1

Adriana Leon netted West Ham's goal at Liverpool (pic Martin Rickett/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists